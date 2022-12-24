Gov Bala Mohammed Swears-In Commissioners, Caretaker Chairmen, Advisers

Advertisement



Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has presided over the swearing in ceremony of the two newly appointed commissioners, Jamila Mohammed Dahiru and Amina Mohammed Katagum, two Special Advisers, Yusuf Garba, Abdullahi T. Musa and the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of the twenty Local Government Areas and their deputies respectively.

Speaking at the occasion held at Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall Bauchi, Mohammed Said the two newly appointed Commissioners take charge of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Rural Development and Special Duties.

He called on the newly sworn in commissioners to work hand in hand with Permanent Secretaries and staff of their ministries for effective and efficient implementation of policies and programmes of the government.

Wile congratulatung the two Special Advisers, Mohammed called on them to live above board and shun any act capable of sabotage.

He added that the selection of the Chairmen of the Local Government Caretaker Committees is based on their loyalty, contributions to the development of the PDP in addition to their track records and contributions to the development of Bauchi State.

Governor Bala used the medium to call on them to work hand in hand with councilors and cooperate with the security agencies, traditional rulers, religious and Party Leaders in their domains in order to impact positively on the lives of the electorate.

He warned all the new appointees that his administration has no tolerance for corruption nor sabotage, saying they are expected to participate actively in the actualization of the Bauchi renewal project.

Speaking on behalf of the sworn-in Caretaker Committee Chairmen, the Chairman Caretaker Committee, Katagum Local Government, Umar Hassan expressed gratitude to Governor Bala for the honour and promised to justify the confidence reposed in them.