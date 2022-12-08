Breaking! ARTMA sacks five officers over bribery, extortion in Anambra

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Five officers of the Anambra Road Traffic Management Agency have been reportedly disrobed and dismissed by the Agency, over issues, complains and allegations bordering on collection of bribe and extortion of motorists and other road users while on duty.

The dismissed officers and their vest numbers are: Nwafor Emeka (266), Kosarachukwu Chinedu (259), Aniekwe Obiora (277), Nnamdi Ifeanyi (272), and Areh Uche Okechukwu.

It was gathered that the sacked officers had recently extorted an innocent motorist a whopping sum of ₦25,000 after wrongly impounding her vehicle at Onitsha.

A source close to the Agency,who pleaded anonymity, said the officers were identified after the victim who was smart enough to pick the unique number on the vest of one of them, lodged-in a complain through the customer care number of the Agency, which led to further investigation of the officers and the reported act.

The source said: “From detailed feedbacks from a motorist, we were able to narrow down on 5 of our Adhoc staff who extorted the user on the road.

“The vehicle of one Mrs Chinyere Okeke (not real name) was wrongly impounded by the officers. Knowing very well that if Mrs Chinyere Okeke was brought to any of our ARTMA bases/offices, she would be released immediately and they would be penalized because they did not have a convincing video of her offense; they tried to play a smart one:

“They threatened her that she would pay over N90,000 (ninety thousand naira) if she got to the office; and therefore convinced her to pay N25,000 (twenty-five thousand naira) on the road, to avoid being taken to the office.

“Mrs Okeke was smart enough to pick the unique number on the vest of one of the officers, and called the customer care number.

“Today, those officers were made to refund the money in full to Mrs Okeke Chinyere and lost their job permanently.

“Mrs Okeke in her words appreciated the efforts of the ARTMA Management in dealing with her complaints.

“We advise road users, both commercial and private to abide by the road signs and not to panic when wrongly apprehended. Just drive them to any of our offices, and the video of your offence MUST be shown to you before you pay any fine.

“We will continue to fish out the few bad eggs in the Agency, so as to serve Ndị Anambra better. For complaints/suggestions, please call 08081953091 or 08144228836.”

Recall that many complains and reports have recently begun to spring up from different parts of the state against some officers of ARTMA and their excesses. Aside the known cases of bribery and extortion, the state traffic wardens were also said to have resorted to humiliation and unwarranted harassment of motorists and other road users at every slighted encounter.