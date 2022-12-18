Soludo Visits Obiano, hails his legacy projects as Governor under APGA

Advertisement



Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has commended his immediate predecessor, Chief Willie Obiano for the legacy projects he put in place while in office as APGA Governor in Anambra State.

The Governor also reiterated that Anambra government is APGA and should be sustained being the third biggest political party in the country

Governor Soludo who made these remarks at the Aguleri Country home of Chief Willie Obiano during a courtesy visit, stressed that Obiano was instrumental to building APGA to its present pedestal.

Speaking during the Courtesy call, Governor Soludo said that he feels at home, visiting Chief Obiano.

“Just like I said when we met, a week today is Christmas. Today is the 18th and yesterday was the 17th which marks exactly my nine months in office.

“You have been away for a while and we spoke when you were in Lagos.

“This is the season of yuletide and we have come to pay you a courtesy call, to say Merry Christmas to you. Anambra is APGA and APGA is Anambra,” Soludo said.

“We are going into the election and the APGA flag will keep flying.

“I didn’t tell my entourage where I was going initially. I selected a few of them which of course you are familiar with.

“We have come to felicitate with you and this is the way we would like it to be.

“You led Anambra for 8 years which isn’t 8 days. We have been in office for just 9 months.

“Anambra and Nigeria needs your wealth of knowledge and experience.

“I will be counting on you and wish we had a collage of former governors to guide the incumbents especially for those from APGA,” Soludo maintained.

“Two weeks today will be new year and we are looking forward to a more glorious and productive 2023.

“We are counting on your wise counsel and partnership because we deeply appreciate you,” he said.

Speaking on the Anambra North Senatorial ambition of former Governor Obiano’s wife, Governor Soludo assured her of his unalloyed support.

“APGA has to win everywhere. The first election is in February and the second is in March. We will reconstitute again to give Anambara dividends of democracy because we are progressives.

“I was at the Anambra Airport and sincerely appreciated Chief Obiano for the construction of the edifice.

“Flying from Anambra to other states is now possible. Indeed, this is a legacy under APGA Government.

“Despite all the constraints, we will make Anambra a shining light because that’s what we are; the light of the nation.

Earlier, Chief Obiano solicited support for Governor Soludo’s administration, saying that development can only happen with collective efforts.

He asked the people to trust and believe in Governor Soludo, asking them to always offer their advice to him, according to the former Governor, nobody is perfect.

Governor Soludo was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, the Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Head of Service, Barr. Mrs. Theodore Igwegbe, Chief Protocol officer, Hon Chinedu Nwoye (Glamour), Commissioner for Special Duties, Barrister Sly Ezeokenwa, Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Mr. Anthony Ifeanya, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne, Former Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr. Emeka Ezenwanne among others.