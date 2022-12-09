Argentina 2 (4) Netherlands 2 (3): Messi World Cup hopes still alive thanks to Martinez despite amazing Dutch free kick

Advertisement



Argentina are through to the World Cup semi-final after beating the Netherlands on penalties in a dramatic tie.

The South Americans appeared to be sailing through when two late Dutch goals sent the game into extra-time.

Wout Weghorst equalised in the dying seconds of injury time to force the game into extra-time and a penalty shoot-out after the two sides could not be separated.

But Argentina held their nerve and Emi Martinez was the hero as he saved from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis.

Lautaro Martinez scored the winning penalty after Enzo Fernandez had missed the chance to send his side through to the semi-final.