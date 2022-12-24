Anambra Dep. Gov. quarrels military for causing unnecessary hold-ups

Advertisement



The Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, over the weekend, quarreled some military officers stationed at the Amansea axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway for causing unnecessary hold-ups and untold hardships to travelers and other road users with their roadblocks.

The Deputy Governor who toured the various roads and junctions within the Awka metropolis and beyond, was visibly angry with the officers at Amansea post for always holding up a long queue of vehicles at the checkpoint while slowly extorting, exchanging pleasantries or interacting with the first driver on the queue, in the name of stop and search.

According to some videos currently trending on the media, the Deputy Governor fumed that he had earlier warned the officers against such inhumane practice when he visited there in the morning, only for him to return later in the day and see them still repeating the same thing, with a long queue of vehicles and travellers stuck and lined up at the checkpoint by the armed officer.

“I came here in the morning, and warned you people stop causing these untold hardships to my people; and you are still repeating the same thing. We must be sane in this country! We must be sane in this country! This is not what the army is!” he cautioned in anger.

Dr. Ibezim, while scolding at the officers, also the temporarily assisted in controlling the traffic. He also ordered the immediate removal of the roadblocks mounted by the military to clear the gridlock and hours snarl-up at the checkpoint, while ease of movement instantly returned in the area.

Watch the video below,