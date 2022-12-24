Music; Zinoleesky – Many Roads Ft Ayra Starr

Advertisement



Nigerian singer-songwriter and music star, Zinoleesky, comes through with a new single which is titled “Many Roads”.

The well enchanted song serves as his latest entry this year following his previously released songs.

However, “Many Roads” is taken off the body of work Project, “Grit & Lust EP”.

Furthermore, the impressive single features Mavin records superstar, Ayra Starr who delivered an amazing verse.

In conclusion, the song “Many Roads” was produced by talented music producer, Babybeat.

listen to the song below,