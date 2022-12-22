2023 : Don’t compromise your position during elections, Zone 13 AIG tells ICRC members

By Chuks Eke

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG, in charge of zone 13, Ukpo, Anambra state, Mr. Abutu Yaro has charged members of the Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC, Onitsha Police Area Command, not to use their position to compromise standards during the coming general elections.

Speaking shortly after he was honoured as Patron, Grand patron, Aguneche Mba (the lion that protects the land) and Community Policing Ambassador, by the PCRC, led by its Chairman, Sir Victor Agubisi (a.k.a Action chairman), in his office at Ukpo, the AIG said all hands must be on deck to ensure free, fair and credible election.

“I know that some of you may be opportuned to work as INEC Adhoc staff and when you are doing it, do it in line with the dictates of the rule of law so that all of us will be happy at the end of the day”.

On the other hand Abuty warned that the police would not spare any one caught causing violence and other electoral offences during the exercise.

“You should also use your position to sensitise the political class on the need to ensure free, fair and credible election which is barely 50 or 60 days away,” he stated.

According to him, “Our lives and that of our children are dependent on political climate and as such we should imbibe security as the front burner for the survival of the country,”

Also honoured were, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP. incharge of Operations, Mr. Ibrahim Gotan; DCP incharge of Zonal Criminal Investigations, ZCID, Umahi Mohammed and the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, ZPPRO, Nkeiruka Nwode, (SP).

Earlier in his speech, the PCRC chairman, Sir Agubisi had explained that the award became imperative in view of the contributions of the AIG and others towards the security of the zone, pointing out that the AIG is a security expert.

“This honour is because of your immense contributions even before you come into the zone as head. We urge you not to relent as you are being emulated by others behind you”.

“And to others so honoured, it is for your contribution to the nation, zone and the people in the zone. Keep it up and one who is given much, much is expected from him,” he stated.

In their various remarks, those honoured thanked the PCRC chairman for finding them worthy to be honoured, adding that it would spur them to do more.