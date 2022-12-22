Latest FIFA rankings for men’s national teams: Updated list of best countries in the world

By
247ureports
-
Advertisement

Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but that wasn’t good enough to become the No. 1 team on the planet based on the latest rankings updated Thursday, December 22.

The FIFA rankings represent football’s best attempt to list the teams according to accomplishments throughout the sport’s calendar. While the World Cup holds the most prestige, other competitions also weigh into the list’s construction and algorithm, looking to weigh all results throughout recent years as equally as possible.

FIFA rankings are important, as they are a factor in a number of competitive placements. Most notably, the FIFA rankings determine which pot a team is placed into at every World Cup draw.



View the rankings below,

Latest FIFA rankings December 2022

Rank Nation Confederation Last (Move)
1. Brazil CONMEBOL  —
2. Argentina CONMEBOL 3rd (+1)
3. France UEFA 4th (+1)
4. Belgium UEFA 2nd (-2)
5. England UEFA  —
6. Netherlands UEFA 8th (+2)
7. Croatia UEFA 12th (+5)
8. Italy UEFA 6th (-2)
9. Portugal UEFA  —
10. Spain UEFA 7th (-3)
11. Morocco CAF 22nd (+11)
12. Switzerland UEFA 15th (+3)
13. USA CONCACAF 16th (+3)
14. Germany UEFA 11th (-3)
15. Mexico CONCACAF 13th (-2)
16. Uruguay CONMEBOL 14th (-2)
17. Colombia CONMEBOL  —
18. Denmark UEFA 10th (-8)
19. Senegal CAF 18th (-1)
20. Japan AFC 24th (+4)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here