INEC talks moving election venues as hoodlums set Anambra Deputy Speaker’s House ablaze

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State has given a thought on moving some election venues in some Anambra communities due to insecurity and some recent politically-related attacks in some parts of the state.

This was a major concern and crux of the discussion at a one-day INEC-Stakeholders forum held on Thursday at the Commission’s headquarters in Awka, Anambra State.

The meeting, which was between the INEC and the President-Generals and Traditional Rulers of the various communities in Anambra South Senatorial Zone threw up some topical issues that have happened in different parts of the state in recent time, which made the Commission to convene the forum for discussion on the possibility of such happenings affecting the peaceful conduct of the 2023 elections in the areas.

Among such issues, as were discussed at the meeting, include setting ablaze buildings belonging to the Anambra State Deputy Speaker, and member representing Ihiala II Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Pascal Agbodike, and that of one of the traditional rulers in the state.

It was also revealed at the meeting that two buildings other belonging to the President-General of Osumoghu, Nze Dennis Muomaife were also burnt.

Speaking at the event, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Queen Elizabeth Agwu, explained that the essence of the meeting was review of security situation in some parts of the state as well as voter education towards successful elections come 2023.

The State REC further asked the stakeholders whether elections should still be held in those communities where worrisome issues of insecurity have been reported, considering the current volatile state of the area.

However, in his response, the President-General of Osumoghu community, Chief Muomaife who said his two houses were burnt two weeks ago by unknown persons, said the community had set up a Peace and Reconciliation Committee to investigate, resolve the issue, make the necessary recommendations and take the necessary steps to ensure that such issues do not reoccur in the future.

Queen Agwu, in her response after hearing from other stakeholders at the meeting, bemoaned the insecurity in the land and said it was time the youths in Anambra State took possession of their land; as, according to her, insecurity in Igboland was caused by the indigenes and not imported persons.

She said, “We must hold the 2023 election; it must be credible; and the votes must count.

“This is the time for the youths to rise up in different communities to protect their people.

“We have prepared for the election, with materials and men. What we need from communities is to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs). Nonsensitive materials have been distributed already.

“Anything done that will make election unsuccessful in Anambra South should be resisted. Anyone caught doing abnormal things during the election will not be alive to tell the story.

“I’m relying on the Presidents-General in all the communities and traditional rulers to secure their areas during the election. Let us avoid suppressing ourselves.”

When contacted for his confirmation and reactions on the alleged burning of his houses by the hoodlums; the Anambra State Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Agbodike declined to comment on the issue and said he knows how to contact and address the press if and whenever he deems it necessary.