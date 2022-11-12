Troops neutralise 8 bandits, rescue 4 victims in Zamfara

Advertisement



Troops of Operation Forest Sanity on Friday, eliminated eight bandits and rescued four kidnapped victims during clearance operation at bandits’ camps in Zamfara forest.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, in a statement said the camps were located at Dutse Uku forest in Lanke and Danmarke villages in Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara.

Danmadami said that the troops, while on the fighting patrol engaged the terrorists in a fire fight neutralising eight while others scampered for safety with gun shoot wounds.

He said the troops exploited the general area after the fire fight and rescued four kidnapped victims.

According to him, six AK 47 rifles, 40 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, six AK 47 magazines and 32 motorcycles among others items were recovered.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation Forest Sanity and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.