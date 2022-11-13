Senate President seeks Federal govt support for livestock business

Advertisement



Flags off 2022 free Animal Vaccination, Medical Outreach in Yobe

By Abdulateef Taiwo

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has made a strong case for those engaged in livestock business to be assisted by the Federal government.

Lawan made the appeal at the weekend during the flag off of the Free Mass Animal Vaccination which he sponsors every year, since 2018, for his constituents in Yobe North Senatorial District, Yobe State.

This year flag off ceremony held on Saturday at Jajuwa in Jakusko Local Government Area.

In his remarks at the flag off ceremony, the Senate President said: “It is our belief here that the livestock industry in Nigeria is one of the biggest contributors to the economy of Nigeria.

“And it is only fair that the livestock industry is supported by government because we benefit immensely from this sector of our economy and it is unfair for anyone to say that livestock industry is private business and therefore should not be supported. That is unfair.

“We have so many private businesses including banks that are supported by government. And therefore our livestock sector and those who man it deserve the support of government particularly the Federal government.

“And I will push for that, that this industry is supported by government to ease the problems that those who run the industry suffer from time to time.

“Today we are here to flag off the livestock vaccination for our livestock, our cattle, cows, our sheep, our goats and other smaller animals.

“This has been an annual event and this year is not different. Last year we set a target of about a million cows and about 500 smaller animals like sheep and goats particularly. This year we are going to do the same or even slightly higher than that in number.

“What is also different this year is that we are going to increase our support to our Fulani herdsdsmen and livestock rearers.”

The free Veterinary Services cover Contagious Bovine Pleuro Pneumonia (CBPP), Peste Petits des Ruminants(PPR) and treatment and medication of minor illnesses.

Also at the weekend, the Senate President flagged off the fifth Annual Medical Outreach for his people in Yobe North which is being sponsored by his foundation, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan Foundation(SAIL).

The outreach, which was also started in 2018, covers free medical services for eye treatment, surgical services, Gynecological check up and surgeries for families and free screening for clinical cancer for women

Lawan flaged off the programme for this year at the Yobe State Specialist Hospital, Gashua and Federal Medical Centre, Nguru.

The Senate President said this year outreach would accommodate about 5000 beneficiaries for various ailments.

“We have just witnessed how those who had surgeries on their eyes now can see. Some of them for four years, they have not been able to use their eyes to see anything.

“This year free annual medical outreach marks the fifth edition, which is a legacy project

“In line with our tradition and resolve, the SAIL Foundation, as part of our convenant with the good of Yobe North Senatorial District, we will continue to scale up the number of beneficiaries of both initiatives,” Lawan said.

The Senate President said the initiative was to complement the efforts of the state and federal government and pledged to sustain the programme whether still in public service or out of public service.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony at Nguru, the Acting Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Nguru, Dr Adamu Abdullahi spoke of the tremendous impact of the medical outreach on the people.

“These continuous interventions have reduced the prevalence of the disease burden. The impact is both direct and indirect. The quality of lives of many beneficiaries had improved and the effect on their families is very noticeable and the community is appreciative,” Abdullahi said.