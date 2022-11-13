Breaking News: NDLEA Storms Karu Arrests Drug Baron 

Advertisement



By our reporter

Crack squad from the office of the National Drug and law enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested over 50 drug suspects from Karu local government, Nasarawa state.

The NDLEA official who stormed the old Karu, Mararaba road, in the outskirts of federal Capital Territory (FCT) in a Hilux with registration number KSF 917 EG arrested the suspects with various drugs concealed in cars and pockets during a stop and check operation between St. Rita catholic Church and Fresh land Hotels.

