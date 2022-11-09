N845.00 to $1: Sack Emefiele Now, CD/HURIDE Tells Buhari

Advertisement



President Muhammadu Buhari has been told to as a matter of urgency sack the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr .Godwin Emefiele.

The Human Rights, Liberty Access, and Peace Defenders’Foundation (HURIDE) and Campaign for Democracy (CD) South East zone made the call yesterday when they addressed the press in Enugu, Enugu State.

Speaking through its leader, Dede Uzor A Uzor (Agu di ebube) the groups said the sack of Emefiele has become imperative given the fact that he has exhausted his ideas on how to improve the economy of Nigeria.

Presently ,N1 naira to USA dollars stood at N845.00. If economic measures were not put in place, it will astronomically raised to over N1000 to $1 before the end of the year 2022

The groups said that Emefiele has bastardised Nigerian economy through his “cut and join” policies, lamenting that inflation in the country has risen to all time high in the country from 8.7 percent to 21.8 percent.

The rights groups said that a bag of locally produced rice which was sold for N7, 500 before he assumed office now costs N42, 000.

They said Emefiele’s major sin which distracted and derailed from his main duty of managing the monetary policy of Nigeria was his decision to venture into politics to the extent of going to Court to procure judgment in his favour during the presidential nomination and buying of APC forms which costs a whopping N100 million.

They queried Emefiele’s decision to redesign the naira, asking “what is the economic gain and implications of redesigning the naira? It is not important to our economy”

The rights groups said what the CBN Governor should have done was to change dirty naira notes, not redesignation of naira.

The groups said Emefiele has failed as a CBN Governor and therefore should be sacked for another creative and imaginative person to step in.

” We are giving the President seven days to sack Emefiele or face the wrath of NIgerians who we will mobilise to protest against his continued stay as CBN Governor as he will drag the Nigerian economy into paralysis if he is allowed to stay put. Dede Uzor warned.

