MOSOP Expresses Optimism on Ogoni Development

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has called on the Nigerian authorities to accept its proposals for the resolution of the Ogoni conflicts through the operation of an Ogoni Development Authority (ODA). MOSOP said it was optimistic that the ODA will not only drive development in Ogoni but will seamlessly resolve the 30years conflicts over oil which has led to the death of thousands of people. MOSOP further urged the Nigerian authorities to embrace the people’s initiatives towards a negotiated settlement expressing strong confidence in its proposals for the operation of an Ogoni Development Authority (ODA).

President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke gave this indication in Taabaa, Khana local government area of Rivers State where he met with community leaders and coordinators of MOSOP on Saturday. Nsuke told the community leaders that it was important to focus on the solution to the problem at this time having established a case of systemic injustice, discrimination and underdevelopment against the Ogoni people by Shell and their collaborators.

While commending the people for their resilience and peaceful disposition, Nsuke called for stronger commitment on the part of the community leaders to deepen grassroots education on the contents and benefits of operating an ODA. He noted that MOSOP was very optimistic on the ODA proposals as an acceptable path to address the Ogoni problem.

“We really look forward to development in Ogoni through the operation of the proposed Ogoni Development Authority. It will finally address the concerns of the Ogoni people and work to achieve the fundamental goals of our struggle itself which is to address the issues of underdevelopment that has wrecked our potentials and future as a people”, Nsuke said on Saturday.

He commended the coordinators of MOSOP for their selfless efforts noting that they have given life and hope to the people and have ensured that the sacrifices of over 4,000 martyrs killed in the struggle do not go in vain.

“Your resilience has given us life and hope with assurances that the pains and sacrifices of our people will not go in vain. You have given your best to this cause, and as a movement, have help organize one of the most peaceful agitations in Africa. We must as well be ready to translate our pains and sacrifices into real good by pursuing an end that is in the best interest of our people and our country” he said.

“For us in MOSOP who led the struggle against Shell, we have committed to pursue a common interest and work for the operation of the ODA. We are fully convinced that this path will lead us to achieve the development envisaged by our founding fathers and secure a greater future for the people.”

Nsuke urged every MOSOP coordinator to intensify community education on the benefits of the ODA noting the ODA guarantees a fair treatment for the Ogoni people in resource allocation, projects our common interests and remains our best option to address our concerns for underdevelopment as expressed in the Ogoni Bill of Rights (OBR).

Nsuke maintained that MOSOP will continue to pursue its primary goals to address the issues of underdevelopment in Ogoni. While admitting some challenges thrown by the traditional divide and conquer agents of Shell and their collaborators, Nsuke said challenges were normal and thanked the Ogoni people for their confidence in MOSOP assuring them that the organization will not be distracted from its goals.

He urged the Ogoni people to resist every provocation and to sustain the peaceful methods as it remains the most potent strategy in dealing with a strong and repressive use of state instruments which had been available to the oppressors.

Signed:

Alex Akori,

Secretary-General

MOSOP

November 20, 2022