Bianca Ojukwu Remembers Late Husband on Posthumous Birthday

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The wife of late Biafran Warlord, Iyom Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu has penned a very emotional message remembers late husband on his 89th posthumous birthday.

Iyom Ojukwu, in a post on her social media handle on Friday to commemorate the Biafran legend, described him as Amụ̀mà na egbe igwe.

She wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DI M CHUKWUEMEKA ODUMEGWU OJUKWU NEVER FORGOTTEN….

“You represent Our Strength, Our Pain, Our Struggle, Our hope.

May God continue to honour you in Paradise, and sustain our odyssey to glory. Amen.

“Rest on, Eze Igbo Gburugburu , Amuma na egbe igwe….Onye nke Anyi.”