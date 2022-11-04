In Awka, Petrol Tanker Crashes Opposite State Fire Service

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Residents and denizens of Awka the capital city of Anambra State have been advised to be cautious while plying towards the Agụ-Akwa axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway due to an accident scene along the road.

The Managing Director of the Anambra State Fire Service, Engr. Martin Agbili gave the advice in a statement issued to newsmen in Awka.

According to him, the tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as fuel, crashed on the road, right at the front of the State Fire Service Awka.

Engr. Agbili further revealed that the crash occured in the late hours of of last night

He said: “We are reporting a case of fallen petrol tanker in front of our office Anambra State Fire Service, Headquarters, Agu-Awka.

“We (firefighters) are at the incident scene controlling and preventing it from catching fire.

“The general public who are driving towards Enugu through Agu-Awka are advised to take another route from Aroma Junction because a very big traffic has been caused.

“More details later…”