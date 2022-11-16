Bauchi proposes N202b budget estimates for 2023 fiscal year, to complete ongoing projects

Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mihammed Abdulkadir has presented the last budget proposal of his first tenure which he tagged budget of ‘Accomplishments and Renewed Commitment’ to the tune of a total sum of N202b.

The Governor made the presentation and laid it before the State House of Assembly for approval during a special plenary held.

While presenting the estimate, the Governor said that it is slightly more than the 2022 budget size because his administration is determined to complete all ongoing projects across the state before the expiration of his first tenure on May 29, 2023.

He said that the budget estimate has a capital expenditure of over N114b N125b was earmarked for recurrent expenditure.

The Governor explained that the budget has an increase of 2.6 percent over the last year’s budget proposal stressing that emphasis would be made in completion of all the ongoing projects across the state noting that new ones can only be considered where it becomes absolutely necessary.

He explained that despite the dwindling economic challenges that affected the performance of previous budget proposals, his administration has made significant achievements in critical sectors of health, education, agriculture and human capital development.

Governor said, “public hearings have been conducted across the three Senatorial Zones in the state with a view to accommodate input from the citizens towards executing projects that have direct bearing on their lives” .

While commending the harmonious relationship with the 9th Assembly in the state, Bala Mohammed also appealed for the speedy passage of the budget to allow timely implementation.

In his remarks after the Governor had laid the appropriation bill before the Assembly, the Speaker, of the State House of Assembly Alhaji Abubakar Y Sulaiman said that, “Today’s occasion is historic in the sense that it is the last time this Assembly will have this type of special session to receive His Excellency for budget presentation as well as the last Budget presentation of His Excellency to the Honourable House in his first term in office”.

The Speaker said that, “Your Excellency, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, one of our major duties as legislators as enshrine in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is the scrutiny and passage of annual budget which is key to the growth and Development of our dear state”.

He said that, “I want to, at this juncture, assure you that the Honourable House, like in the past three years, will give the budget a careful and speedy consideration and subsequently pass it into law before the end of the year so that implementation will commence at the beginning of the year 2023”.

Suleiman said , “This is with a view to enhancing the gains recorded by the present administration in all areas of human endeavour and consolidate on the massive transformation going on in all parts of the State” .

Speaker said that, “Your Excellency, it is gratifying to note that, despite the dwindling financial position, Bauchi state has in the last three years under your able administration, witnessed an unprecedented transformation in infrastructure, health, education, empowerment and all sectors and institutions.

“I must therefore commend Your Excellency for your doggedness and commitment towards fulfilling your campaign promises to the good people of the state despite these challenges. May God Almighty in his infinite mercy, grant you another term to continue the good work you are doing for the people of Bauchi State”, he added.

He said that, “I like to also use this medium to appreciate and commend my distinguished Honorable colleagues for your patriotism and mutual cooperation without which I believe the successes recorded could not have been achieved. We are always strongly united and committed on Bauchi development project devoid of any sentiment or consideration of political affiliation”.

Suleiman said that Bauchi State House of Assembly has provided all the necessary support and legislative backing to virtually all policies and programmes initiated by the present administration”, the Speaker added.

He said that, “We have equally passed into law, many life touching laws and resolutions in order to better the lives of the people of the State. I can proudly say that all Honourable Members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly feel fulfilled, because the mandate given to us by our constituents, is being effectively delivered”.

Speaker said that, “it is obvious that the 2023 Budget which is christened: ‘Budget of Accomplishment’ , that has just been presented by His Excellency, is aimed at consolidating the massive achievements recorded in the past three years, therefore we will as soon as possible commence legislative process by carefully scrutinizing it in conjunction with the relevant MDAs with a view to ensure justice and equity for the benefit of our constituents”.

“As we commence this process as soon as possible, I wish to call on all MDAs to aid the smooth running of the process by providing the House Committees all relevant information and explanations that will be required during budget defense”, he appealed.

Suleiman said that, “At this juncture, I will reiterate that one of the major responsibilities of the legislative arm is oversight. Thus, the MDAs shall always give us maximum cooperation in discharging this constitutional responsibility” .

He assured that the various Committees of the House to be led by the House Committee on Appropriation will use the next three weeks to go through the appropriation after which the Committee of the Whole will meet for third reading and passage to law.