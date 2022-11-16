PDP reconciliation must be based on equity, fairness and justice – Gov. Wike

Advertisement



Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Wednesday said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) G-5 governors will only be disposed to reconciliation based on equity, fairness and justice.

Wike said this at the inauguration of the Rumuepirikom Flyover bridge inaugurated by Adams Oshiomhole, a former Governor of Edo, in Port Harcourt.

Wike said politics is about interest and Rivers people must be sure of what they stand to benefit for any support they will have to give ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Governor drew attention to the place of integrity in leadership across strata and why leaders must be bonded by what they say and do.

“When once you have lost integrity, there is nothing you can offer again, and that is the problem we are having in this country where politicians will stand up and make a statement.

“And then, people are watching you to fulfil that statement, the promise you have made and when you don’t, Nigerians will now say that is how politicians behave. I don’t agree to that,” Wike said.

He called on leaders across strata and divide to promote unity among Nigerians.

According to him, the expected unity should be devoid of ethnicity, religion and party considerations but based on the fact that one is a Nigerian.

Wike apologised to Oshiomhole over some political comments made against him and the governorship candidate he supported in the last Edo State gubernatorial election.

Wike urged Julius Berger Nigeria PLC to return to the Rumuepirikom community and make sure all roads are reconstructed in the area.