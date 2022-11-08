Atiku Meets Gov Bala Mohammed

Advertisement



Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has led a delegation of Bauchi State stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to Abuja, on a courtesy visit to the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in honor of an invitation by the National Chairman of the Party.

Members of the delegation Senators Bala Kariya and Adamu Gumba, Speaker of the State House of Assembly Abubakar Sulaiman and PPS, Samaila Burga. Issues related to unity and progress of the Party were discussed and amicably addressed.

In attendance were the National Chairman, People’s Democratic Party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, DG PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido.