Soludo Gifts 5 Anambra Teachers N1m Each for Winning National Awards

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has rewarded the five teachers from Anambra State who won prizes at the just concluded President Teachers’ Award ceremony, organized by the Federal Ministry of Education to commemorate the 2022 World Teachers’ Day.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Aburime, the Governor received the winning teachers at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia, led by the State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh.

According to the statement, Governor Soludo, while congratulating the teachers, also eulogized them for making the state proud by winning ‘The Overall Best’ in the country and other national awards.

It was gathered that two out of five teachers from the state won The Overall Best awards in different categories.

Soludo said: “That’s the Anambra spirit. I was getting emotional when you were being introduced. I see the future of the state in your hands. Your victory shows the potential we boast of.

“You can predict the future of any society by looking at the quality of teachers and the quality of teaching that take place in that community. As teachers, you have shown excellence. We use you as shining lights and beacons for other teachers in what you bear and profess.

“We are shooting to be one of the best in the world, not just in Nigeria. I said it during the Teachers’ Day that I am part of you because I’m also a teacher.”

Continuing, the Governor said “The prize you have won are a demonstration of gratitude. Teaching is a vocation and a calling not just a job. You must be passionate to be an effective and impacting teacher. Teaching is a total commitment and we have great teachers in Anambra.

“The Overall Best Teacher is from the private school but Anambra public schools have done well in terms of administration and I’m quite proud of this.

“This is about teachers, teaching and education. This is about today and the future of Anambra. I feel passionate about it. We will use you as role models to inspire and motivate others.

“I congratulate you and your families once again for the sacrifice and dedication which comes at a cost. You must give something to take something to thread the path of excellence,” Soludo concluded.

Governor Soludo, thereafter, rewarded the teachers with a gift of N1 Million naira each, encouraging them to continue to stand out among their peers and shine even brighter.

It was gathered that the overall best teacher in Nigeria won a KIA Salon car, while Sabina Chukwunedum Ijeoma, the Principal of Abot Girls Secondary School, Ihiala who won the Best School Administrator in Nigeria also won a car.

It was also gathered that Mrs. Ifetike Chekwube Hope who has over 50 certificates in Computer Education emerged the 2nd runner-up to the Best Science Computer Craft and also won a private motorcycle; while Ikegwuonu Eucharia from Nnewi won a generating set in the competition; and Nigerian Science and Technical College Nnewi emerged the 1st runner up, Best Public School.

Some top government functionaries were also present during the reception of the winning teachers Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.