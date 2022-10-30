Shun Executive Rascality, Impunity – Ohanaeze Youth Council Urges FG

Advertisement



… Hails Justice Evelyn Anyadike’s judgement

The Apex Socio-cultural youth organization of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Council, has urged the federal government of Nigeria, to desist from indulging executive Rascality and Impunity.

This is following the recent verdicts of the Court ordering the immediate release of the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and the subsequent blunt refusal of the APC led Government of President Mohammed Buhari to adhere to the order.

The Council, through the National President, Comrd. Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, accused the All Progressives Congress, (APC) led Government, that has characterized the government of indiscriminate involvement in rascality and impunity since its emergence in 2015.

Speaking to newsmen over the weekend on the recent resounding victory of Nnamdi Kanu at the Federal High Court, Umuahia which bothered on the eight count charges against the federal government of Nigeria, as filled by the lead counsel Barr. Aloy Ejimakor.

Speaking, he said: “It’s historic that on October 26, 2022, the Federal High Court Umuahia, delivered a judgement bothering on eight count charges which included extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya.”

The Council noted that the competent court in a judgement delivered by Justice Evelyn Anyadike awarded N500m naira to Nnamdi Kanu, stating that Federal government violated every International standard Law on issue of Extraordinary Rendition “known to world legal global practice.”

Comrade Igboayaka O gboayaka, advised the government of Buhari to shun any atom of executive egoism, rascality and impunity but promptly comply with the terms of the judgment, noting that, “no region or tribe will survive, if they lead the country to 1967 to 1970 ugly history that took place in Nigeria.

“At this juncture Nigeria government should earnestly embrace the political solution on Nnamdi Kanu case as initiated by Prof. George Obiozor as a panacea for national peace and political stability.

“It’s important for the world to know that the decisions and judgments on Nnamdi Kanu matter indicate a consistent judicial uprising against the detention of this noble freedom fighter particularly, and the militarist response of the government to the agitation for Biafra.

“It is, therefore time for a change of path towards an immediate political solution. On this note, we call on the Federal government to quickly put an end to all litigations, release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other IPOB members in detention and pave the way for a constructive dialogue and negotiations on the agitations”.

However, on the courageous judgement as declared by Justice Anyadike, OYC President Comr Igboayaka described the Judge as the eyes of judiciary in Nigeria, noting that her judgement “has proven that judiciary is the last hope of a common man and a true guide for a democratic government.

“The judgement of Justice Evelyn Anyadike at Abia State Federal High Court, Umuahia has saved Nigeria from global legal mockery and humiliation, indeed it has bolstered the image of Nigeria before the International community”, Comrade Igboayaka stated.

Meanwhile, the council commended the Barr. Aloy Ejimakor’s led legal team of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu their doggedness as a renowned legal luminary to fight for justice for the freedom fighter.