Reconstruction of  Achebe library, court, others allegedly set ablaze by unknown gunmen kicks off in Anambra

By Chuks Eke

Reconstruction works for Chinua Achebe library, Chief Magistrate court and other structures located at Idemili North Local Government Secretariat, Ogidi, Anambra state which were set ablaze by unknown gunmen sometime in April, this year has commenced in earnest.

Unknown gunmen had invaded the council Secretariat penultimate Sunday night preceding a Monday sit-at-home and set ablaze the gigantic Achebe library stuffed with books and Internet equipment, the big structure housing the chief magistrate court, some offices and vehicles which were all razed down by the inferno from the roofs.

Consequently, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Idemili Local Government Chapter, led by Chief Augustine Udo visited the scene and vehemently condemned the arson in its entirety.

Chairman of Idemili North Local Government Transition Committee, Chief Chuks Brown Igboanua who disclosed this yesterday during a town hall meeting with members of the local government chapter of National Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, shortly after inspection of the ongoing projects, said the project was approved by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Igboanua who noted that although the structures were set ablaze by the unknown gunmen before he assumed office as transition committee chairman, he was grateful that the projects commenced during his tenure.

He disclosed that when the unknown gunmen invaded the premises of the local government secretariat in one of their clandestine activities and set the structures ablaze at night, the then Head of Local government administration, Barr. Ezeibe compiled the extent of damages on the instruction of Governor Soludo and handed same over to the state government which made it easier for Soludo’s approval and the commencement of reconstruction works during this his tenure.

He however asked the NULGE staff in the council area to reciprocate Soludo”s magnanimity by working hard to boost the state government’s projected internally generated revenue target from the council area, particularly in the areas of new sanitation rates for a cleaner environment.

According to the council boss, “some of you come to work very late on daily basis, while some come to work only two or three times in a week but my administration will not condone that and I am promising better days ahead in terms of remuneration for those who are dedicated to their duties, while those found wanting would be reported to the appropriate quarters for appropriate sanctions”.