Finally, Security Capture Kpụrụkpụrụ, Other Gunmen Terrorising Anambra, Imo

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Security operatives have reportedly captured a notorious criminal element, identified as Kpụrụkpụrụ, said to be one of the Unknown Gunmen terrorising some parts of Anambra State and Imo State.

Kpụrụkpụrụ was said to have been fingered in many criminal operations, shootouts, and bloody attacks on security operatives, private individuals and government facilities, that happened in the two states in recent time; and was said to have been in the Wanted list since.

Viral social media videos show the fair-complexioned Kpụrụkpụrụ being paraded and interrogated alongside other members of his gang, numbering about seven, including two females.

Corroborating the videos, a source from the scene said “These are the gunmen who had been attacking and killing police and military personnels around Mgbidi, Ihiala, Okija, Uli, Orlu, Orsu, etc, and environs.”

Assorted charms, knives, machetes, a pair of jungle boots suspected to be that of a security personnel killed by the gunmen, pistol, and other exhibits purportedly recovered from the suspects were also seen in the video, while armed security operatives were seen interrogating and torturing them. The ‘already-panel-beated’ suspects themselves were all blood-stained and bleeding from different parts of their bodies, while also making useful confessions and pleading for help.

A male voice from the security personnel was also overheard, telling Kpụrụkpụrụ that the day would mark the end of his life, reminding him that “everyday is for the thieves while one day is for the owner.”

The suspects’ weep and plea for pardon became more manifest and passionate when two of them were whisked away from the scene by the security operatives, shortly after which two heavy gunshots were heard, followed by a loud but truncated groan purported to be that of a painfully dying man.

All efforts to confirm the exact location in the video and get further details about the event proved abortive, as the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu declined to confirm, comment or react on the issue, when contacted; while his Imo State counterpart, CSP Mike Abattem did not pick nor return any of the many calls sent to his phone.