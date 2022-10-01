PDP stands the chance of winning 2023 presidential election – Atiku Abubakar

Advertisement



Presidential flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar says his party stands a good chance of winning.

“The PDP stands the chance to win the presidential election being one of the oldest political parties in the country,’’ Abubakar told newsmen after inaugurating his campaign office in Gombe.

He said that the party has huge support base in Gombe State and would leverage on that to ensure victory at the 2023 polls.

He called on PDP supporters in the state to shun campaign of calumny and focus on issue-based campaign so as to attract more supporters.

Saturday’s visit to Gombe State was the third time Abubakar was in the state in 2022 on political overtures.