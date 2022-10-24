Court Halts EFCC’s Kangaroo Action Against Bauchi Govt

Advertisement



In the last one week, residents of Bauchi metropolis must have noticed that certain offices and companies of Government have been painted by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) in a Commando and kangaroo fashion meant to intimidate and distract government.

The Bauchi State Government being a law abiding Government, knowing fully well that the actions were illegal as there was no basis whatsoever in law and fact that would warrant painting its property by the EFCC, sought for the intervention of the court of law.

Government wishes to inform its citizens that the Court after listening to the points raised by Government granted an injunction restraining EFCC from tempering with its property or doing anything capable of disrupting the smooth running of the affected government offices and companies pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice. It further directed the EFCC to remove the defacement it painted.

The court had agreed that the actions of the EFCC are prima facie illegal and they are to appear before the court on the 9th November, 2022 to explain why they took this unwarranted action meant to destroy the economy of the State at a time when the government is doing everything possible to grow the Internally Generated Revenue of the State and to continue with its developmental projects for the betterment of its people.

Government assures citizens of the State that it is a law abiding government and it will continue to fight for their rights.

Bauchi State Government under the inspirational leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed will not accept any agency of government knowing that we are heading towards 2023 elections to put her under unnecessary pressure and to blackmail the leadership . We note that all these brazen invasion are coming days before the opposition party launched its Gubernatorial campaign in the state. Perhaps the EFCC , knowing that the opposition party has nothing to offer in the state decided to provide it with a talking point. More so as the EFCC is fully aware that the state has established its Anti Corruption Commission following which it wrote to the EFCC informing it.

Government urge its citizens to remain steadfast in their support and to continue to believe that the best thing that has ever happened to Bauchi State is the dynamic government of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed and to reject the weaponised use of federal might to intimidate opponents as we head to elections in 2023.

Signed

Mukhtar Gidado

Special Adviser (Media and Publicity) to the Governor.

23rd October, 2022.