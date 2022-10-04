Breaking! Soludo Shuts Down Schools in Riverine Areas

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has ordered the immediate shutdown of schools in the riverine and flood-prone areas in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the state’s Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh.

Signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Barr. (Mrs) C.N. Obiano, for the Commissioner, the statement added that the closure was in compliance with the already published 2021/2022 Special Academic Calendar for Riverine and Flood Prone Areas in the State.

