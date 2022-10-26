Breaking News: Olisa Metuh Dumps PDP

Advertisement



Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that a former People Democratic Party [PDP] Spokesman, Olisa Metuh was resigned from the party.

The resignation was made known by sources on the afternoon of October 26, 2022. Olisa Metuh had served as the national spokesman of the party during the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

He was later imprisoned by the Mohammed Buhari administration – over his vocal positions against the Buhari administration. He was later released.

It is expected Olisa Metuh may join the Peter Obi campaign.