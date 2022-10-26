An Open Crimes Against Humanity Complaint Against U.S.

Advertisement



October 25, 2022

The International Criminal Court

Dear Sir/Madam:

We seek to file a formal Complaint for the crimes against humanity committed against us by the U.S. Government and its FBI agency in form of the most electronically barbaric TORTURE ever committed against human being by the seductive TORTURERS using the “directed energy” weapon system through the “cell tower microwave” for the last four (4) years. They are trying to silent us by blocking our email communication to the media in U.S. and overseas, as well as, to this court. We seek the Court to intervene and investigate to prosecute our uniquely tragic torturing complaint to reveal the hidden ugly face of an indecent, corrupted, “Kangaroo nation” behind its fake democracy and freedom that either existed in the real world. The overwhelming substantiated fact and evidence we have will support our genuine claims against the perpetrators of these heinous crimes against humanity to face justice and eventually a humiliation conviction at the world stage to deter other countries from engaging in such an infirm and inhumane crimes of TORTURE at the state level [.]

Since we do not have a cellphone and our home phone is blocked, please try to reach us by our email, even though is being monitoring and also blocking from both directions, depending on the seriousness of the subject matter of the delivering or incoming message affecting the Torturers. Be also fully mindful that our mail is monitoring and intercepting by the now becoming the most aggressive “policing” state. Even though, please always forward a copy of your correspondence via our address at P. O. Box 2751, Clifton, New Jersey 07015, U.S.A. If you decide to expose this serious inhumane tragedy in the interest of justice and the public, you will never have a hard time to locate us anywhere since we have been monitoring and tracking by Google Tracking Satellite System on the Facebook of everyone to defame, harass, insult and target us physically in public without a consequence, as we learned recently, for the crime we never committed, except of being a Moslem with a unique moral courage, who living in the U.S. post September 11th. Nothing more and Nothing less [.]

We are trying to reach out for your help to investigate our tragedy for being under 24/7 surveillance, second-by-second, of the most severe and barbaric TORTURE by using their sophisticated “directed energy” weapon system, generated throughout more than two decades unlawful surveillance following us everywhere we go. It is billions of dollars operation unless the feds rebuttal with their itemized bill to dispute and counter otherwise. They have no way to prove otherwise. The common sense urges the Court to question, investigate and prosecute the insanity of such TORTURING crimes against humanity to defame and “slow kill” an innocent Egyptian with a U.S. citizen in the broad daylight for the crime he never committed, except of being a Moslem and a Middle-Eastern decent whose stood up and sued the “formidable” by arrogant “FBI” to question the legality of their unending surveillance since September 11th. “(See Abulkhair v. FBI)”.

On October 18, 2022, at 9:30 P.M. between 34 ST and Broadway, we were insulted and attacked by an “informant” Hispanic young woman, pushed us to the ground, kicking us while we still on the ground, and beating us everywhere on our body before reaching the ground and thereafter, despite the passing by crowds’ intervention. Everything is recorded on the street’s camera placed on the top of the light column adjacent to the bus stop bearing NYPD Camera number (71616), and part on our camera. It has been showed to the NYPD cops to report the incident, who arrived “late” to the crime scene, under police report No. (12662).

We have escaped close death on November 6, 2021 when an “informant” stopped his white SUV vehicle in the middle of the intersection of the City of Hackensack in the morning rush hours, pushing us to the ground, taking our metal cane to beaten us up with it on our body and skull after removing our double winter hats to cause the maximum injuries. Without breaking our cane two (2) pieces on our head, he had no intention to stop until to kill us. The broken cane is kept at the police custody for evidence. The hospital replaced it after we were transported by an ambulance to the Hackensack Medical Center to be treated for two (2) inches wide wounds in the skull with eighteen (18) staples. The identity of the perpetrator is known to Hackensack Police, but to this day, he has never been arrested or charged. The young woman tried to do the same as being directed and encouraged by the feds of course similar to others.

Please review the links below to draw your own conclusion of HOW the facts and evidences would lead this Court to convict the “TORTURERS” who committed the most heinous crimes against humanity throughout their bloody and TORTURE history since their establishment without regards.

Giving the magnitude effect of the facts and events involved herein, what kind of a low “Kangaroo America” authorizes its law enforcement personals whom sworn to serve and protect the public encouraging their informants to commit their own crimes against its own citizens in the middle of the street in Hackensack and New York to retaliate against them, and leaving the “mass shooters” dancing with their guns everywhere. How long the International Criminal Court and other courts will turn a blind eye and remain silent about all of these heinous crimes against humanity committed by the most bulliest and terrorizing country ever assembled on the face of the earth, the one once so-called, “The United States of America” of which has transferred itself into the “Kangaroo Country” of the “United States of TORTURE” as it has become obvious to the entire world since the scandal of “Abu-Ghraib” and “Guantanamo Bay” prisons. It may seem that the crimes committed here against an individual named [ABULKHAIR]. But in fact, it is a crime against all civilized and modernized public everywhere whom hypocritically stand for freedom and democracy that does not exist, except in an ink on papers. The “bully” “United States of America” is [not] and must [not] be above [t]he International Law, as [i]t is towards [i]ts useless law and “constitution” operating with apparent impunity. The question remains, if the International Criminal Court would not stand up to convict and criminalize the “United States of TORTURE,” who would ??[?] At least, for now, at this critical juncture, the history would witness and record with reflection of the cleared crystal and golden letters sprinkly cited, that a man called [ABULKHAIR] stood up in the face of the wrongdoers “TORTURERS” to openly and bravely declare at their “home of the brave” of nowhere to be found for the last thirty-five (35) years plus living there among them [,] enough [is] enough [.]

Cordially,

/s/ A. Abulkhair