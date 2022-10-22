In Anambra, Gunmen Attack Travelers, Trucks Carrying Good Worth over N500m

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Unknown gunmen, in the early hours of Friday, October 21, attacked some travelers at Ekwusigo-Ozubulu junction, in Anambra State.

It was gathered that at least, a car and three trucks, conveying goods said to be worth over ₦500million, were set ablaze during the attack, including a God Is Good logistics truck.

Spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the incident to newsmen said: “It is a case of armed robbery and arson. It was reported in the early hours of today.

The hoodlums blocked the Onitsha-Owerri road expresssway by Ekwusigo-Ozubulu. Police quickly went to the scene. Before we got there, the armed robbers had already made away with personal belongings of the victims who were on transit. And when they couldn’t get what they wanted, they set the trucks carrying tomatoes on fire.”