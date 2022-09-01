You once abandoned PDP, your arrogance will consume you, group tells Ayu

By
247ureports
-
Advertisement

A socio-political group, the One Nigeria Movement (ONM) has said thatit was uncharitable and the height of arrogance for the PDP NationalChairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to describe those calling for hisresignation as people who were children when the party was beingformed.The group said it was funny that the same Ayu, who abandoned PDP forAction Congress (AC) in 2007 and worked against the PDP can stillrefer to himself as founding father of the party.According to a statement on Wednesday, by its ConvenerGeneral, Ahmed Sodiq-Mugoro and Secretary, Babatunde Aliyu, ONM, said,Ayu is like a father who left his house and abandoned his childrenonly to come back years after and be claiming authority over the housethat the children he abandoned prevented from collapsing.If others had left the party in 2007 like Ayu did, will there be a PDPfor him to preside over with aura of arrogance as he is doing?PDP was formed in 1998 and as at that time, Governor Nyesom Wike ofRivers State will be 32 years. So in the estimation of Ayu, a 32year-old man is a kid?As at 1992, that Ayu was Senate President, how old was he? Was he notjust 40 year-old? Was he not a Minister at 44? Did he not also comeback to be minister at 57?So when he was Senate President at 40, was he called a kid? Was he akid when he was a minister at 44?To us, elders like Ayu, who look down on everyone around them likethey are his children are not fit to be at the helm of affairs ofreasonable people and we blame the likes of Governor Wike for bringinghim out of his farm where he was already living his live as a retiredpolitician and made him PDP chairman.While advising the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, todissociate himself from the offensive and insulting statement of Ayu,the ONM, said it was either Atiku dissociate himself or be seen assomeone who also sees even a 50 year old Nigerian as a kid, just likeAyu.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here