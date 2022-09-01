Ihedioha suffered a brazen daylight robbery – Dogara

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi Hon Emeka Ihedioha suffered a daylight robbery when his election as governor of Imo State was nullified by the Supreme Court in January 2020, Hon Yakubu Dogara, the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives has said. A statement from Dogaras media aide Turaki Hassan Adamu, said digara stated this while Speaking at the Thanksgiving Service to celebrate the 90 birthday of Ihedioha’s mother, Dame Dorothy Ihedioha at St James Anglican Church, Asokoro, Abuja Sunday, Hon Dogara noted the stolen electoral mandate of Ihedioha did not in any way break his spirit as he has moved on with life.

Hon Dogara praised Ihedioha’s resilience and courage, which attributes, he said came from the upbringing he received his from mother.

“We want to thank God for the gift of life and more importantly the gift of longevity. As it is said that the impact of life is not measured by the quantum of years you live but by how impactful one’s life is. We have see the impact of your life in the church, the community and in the lives of your children as represented by my wonderful brother His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha saying, “He has supported me and one of the meetings that led to my emergence as Speaker was held in his guest house.

“I want to say this with all humulity that our brother here (Ihedioha) suffered a brazen daylight, and I can be quoted but I thanked God that he didn’t bend or became depressed. And I believe it is his faith in God that kept him and he mush have contacted this grace from our mother.

“Mama we thank God for your life and we pray you will continue to age in grace and by His Grace you will reach the 120 years in good health and in prosperity. And we will be here to celebrate with you because you are ahead of us so we will come too.