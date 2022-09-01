My govt thriving on accountability, Uzodimma tells accountants

Advertisement

…Promises synergy with ANAN

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has promised that his government will continue to partner with the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) in the interest of the society and for the benefit of mankind.

Governor Uzodimma made the promise in his remarks at the association’s 5th Session of 2022 Mandatory Continuing Professional Development/Induction programme which took place in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Wednesday.

The theme of the three day event – August 30 – September 1, 2022 is: ‘Contemporary Development in Public Sector Accounting on Financial Management.’

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Governor told the Association that “accountability is the fulcrum around which the 3-R mantra of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery of our administration revolves.”

He equally informed the audience that the distinct strides his government has recorded within short period in office in the areas of road infrastructure, health, security, agriculture, youth empowerment, industry among others “are as a result of conscious adoption of transparency and accountability.”

He then invited ANAN to “buy-in as partners in the business of government with a mission encapsulated in a multi-disciplinary emphasis in the up-bringing of well-rounded, well-blended and well-honed professionals, profound in knowledge, skillful in-practice and ethnical in conduct.”

Governor Uzodimma seized the opportunity to draw attention of the leadership of ANAN and other accounting bodies on the need for a serious work to sustain the image they have built over the years “to avoid the fact of a select criminal-minded few, no matter their status, from destroying their efforts.”

The Governor congratulated ANAN on her programme in Owerri and hoped that the 5th Session will “inculcate in her members and the newly inducted, the spirit of thorough professionalism, work ethics and values, conduct, and above all, the attitude of patriotism and selfless service to the society.”

He expressed gladness that ANAN chose Imo State to host the programme ignoring the false orchestrations of insecurity challenges against the State.

The Governor described the choice of Imo for the 2022 MCPD as a clear demonstration of ANAN’s appreciation of the conscious efforts of his government to continue to protect lives and property of the citizens and in creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive in Imo State.

In his address at the occasion, the President and Chairman of the Council of ANAN, Rev. Canon (Prof.) Benjamin Chuka Osisioma noted that “ANAN is a premium brand of choice with high National and International recognition,” and that “members are imbued with high quality professional knowledge and skills.”

He equally explained that the Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) Programme is a statutory training which the members are required to attend, at least once in a year.

He reminded his members that “as digitally-inclined professional accounting organization,” their drive is “to consistently build future-ready accountants.”

“Dynamism in accounting, business operations and the global economy makes the applications of digital technologies in accounting inevitable. Your competence and relevance are core areas you should maximally develop for continuous viability in your careers,” he said.

Prof Osisioma congratulated the newly inducted ANAN members and urged them to always ensure quality service delivery in all their engagements.

In his welcome address, the Chairman Imo State Branch and South East geo-political Zone of ANAN, Sir Chukwuma Uchehara described the theme of the lecture as apt.

His words: “At the end of the deliberations, professionals will be more armed with the nitty gritties of the job to tackle the dynamism, inherent in financial matters, including but not limited to public sector financial management and standards, revenue generation and risk management in the public and private sectors.”

He expressed gratitude to God that normalcy has returned to Imo State and thanked Governor Uzodimma for his “dexterity and pro-activeness in dealing with the hydra-headed issues of insecurity challenges.”

He also extended his gratitude to the President and Chairman of Council for considering Imo State as a safe home for the MCPD 2022 programme.

In his vote of thanks, the Chief Executive Officer of ANAN, Dr. Kayode Olusola Fasua also congratulated the newly inducted members, the organizers of the programme, the President and Chairman of Council and the Chairman of Imo State Branch for a successful hosting.

He specifically commended the efforts of Governor Uzodimma in making Imo State safe and secure.

He remarked: “We hardly expected a safe and secure environment to successfully host this 2022 MPCD in Imo State, going by the media hype on the security situation in Imo State.”

Dr Fasua also thanked the Deputy Governor for coming to flag-off the ceremony on behalf of the Governor and by so doing, encouraging ANAN on the need for professionalism.