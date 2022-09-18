Police arrest 8 suspected suppliers of ammunition, motorcycles to bandits in Zamfara

Advertisement

The Police Command in Zamfara has arrested eight people suspected to be supplying ammunition, military uniforms, motorcycles and foodstuffs to bandits in the state.

Some of the areested suspects were also said to have successfully negotiated and delivered several sums as ransom from families to the kidnappers for a commission.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muhammad Shehu, told newsmen on Saturday in Gusau that the suspects were arrested by the Police Tactical Squad in Gusau and Tsafe Local Government Areas.

Shehu said five of the suspects specialized in providing information, supplying military camouflage and ammunition to the bandits.