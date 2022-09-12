MASSOB’s 23rd anniversary celebration may clash with IPoB’s total lockdown in Biafra land today

Advertisement

Despite the order by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for a total lockdown in Southeast zone, in solidarity for its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s appearance in Abuja court Tuesday, the Chief Ralph Uwazuruike-led Biafran Independence Movement, BIM, formerly, Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, hinted yesterday that all is now set for their members to mark its 23rd anniversary today being Tuesday.

According to the BIM-MASSOB Chief Minister of Anambra Central zone, James Ezeani, “It looks like a co-incidence because our 23rd year celebration of the existence of BIM-MASSOB, has earlier been fixed for Tuesday, September 13, 2022, and we are unstoppable.”

Asked on the activities lined up for the celebration, he said that the members were expected to dress on their Biafran regalia while on a peaceful procession.

“We will commence procession in the morning hour through out Biafran Land and every member is expected to be on Biafran regalia. We are a non violent movement that have already actualized a sovereign State of Biafra.

“What we are doing tomorrow, (Tuesday), is celebration of the movement’s 23rd existence and we urge all Biafrans to join us in the celebration, it is not easy to have attained this far”.

“Biafra is a nation filled with milk and honey, we are not like the Nigerian nation where the leadership and political class do what they like without considering the interest of the poor masses”.

“Our leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, the Ezeigbo Gburugburu, started this journey of independent of Biafrans sequel to marginalization of the Igbo nation. Hitherto most tribes thought he was joking, but today, because of plot to islamize Nigerian people, by President Hohammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, all have come to join Uwazuruike, for their own freedom.

“It is criminal activities now in Nigeria, nobody is save, both the high and low are not sure of their lives today because criminals , mostly from terrorist Fulani herdsmen, have taken over Nigeria, and the brother and father, who claims to be Nigerian President, is there, clapping for them for a job well done”.

“It is going to be enjoyment galore in Biafran land today and there will be gifts that will include, Biafran currency, t-shirts, caps, uniforms, belts, key-holders, stickers, among others”.