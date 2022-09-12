Gov. Fayemi to Commission Idi-Ape-Odogbo Barrack Road, General Gas Bridge on Thursday 

Advertisement

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, will on Thursday, September 15th, 2022, commission some projects completed by the Governor Seyi Makinde led administration.

A statement by the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun indicated this on Monday.

Dr. Olatubosun said some of the projects billed to be commissioned by Gov. Fayemi during his visit include the Idi-Ape-Odogbo Barrack Road (7.2km) and General Gas Flyover completed by Governor Seyi Makinde.

The statement further revealed that the commissioning ceremony will take place at Isabatudeen Girls Grammar School, Orita Basorun, Ibadan.

Olatubosun also disclosed that the commissioning of the projects is part of the Governor’s efforts at realising the four pillars to accelerated development of Oyo State.