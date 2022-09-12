Flood kills three people, destroy 1400 houses in Bauchi

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Three people died, 1, 400 houses have been destroyed as a result of flood that cut off Zaki local Government area from neighbouring communities in Bauchi State.

Speaking when he paid a visit and commiserated with the affected communities in Zaki Local Government Area ,

Governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir prayed to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and call on the Federal Government to actualize the Kafin Zaki dam project for a lasting solution to the flooding affecting the communities every year.

The Governor a donates two trailers of maize totalling 1200 bags and two vehicles of medical needs,

He directed the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Nuhu.Zaki to provide14 canoes to ease movement of stranded residents of communities in the area in the mean time.

He directed the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA and Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency BASEPA to take statistics of those affected,” he said.

The Governor said that the Kafin Zaki dam project was the lasting solution that would end the perennial flooding that has led to untold suffering of people of the affected communities.

“What we need here is the actualisation of the Kafin Zaki dam that will arrest and harness the water resources that we have coming from the Dilimi River and Jamare river”

He advised that technology should be deployed to create and discharge surfaces dam to communities in Borno and Yone states so that their areas are not dry.

Recurring floods have ravaged communities in Bauchi and Jgawa States almost on yearly basis, destroying houses farmlands and several lives.

Flooding in parts of Bauchi North and Central has cut off road linking several communities in neighbouring states and damaged hundreds farmlands and produced.