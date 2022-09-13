Letter To Governor Fintiri – By Bilyaminu Gambo Kong-Kol

Advertisement

With recent happenings in my state, Adamawa, one could outrightly say Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has enemies within his cabinet. As the 2023 elections draw nearer, the Governor, instead of coming up with policies that would cushion the hardship Adamawa citizens are facing, has chosen the other way.

A release from Adamawa State Board of Internal Revenue indicated that Fintiri’s government has increased revenue for cattle from two hundred naira to five thousand naira. Revenue of a bag of grain which was twenty naira is now three hundred naira.

Others are horses and donkeys at ten thousand naira, Sheep, goats and pigs at five hundred naira.

This development has shaken most of the grassroot markets in Adamawa State as many see it as an anti people initiative.

What prompted this sudden increase? Is the Governor forfeiting second tenure? Does the Governor have people at heart? Is he fighting Fulani?

Another irony of Fintiri’s government is the announcement that he is about to employ four thousand youths next month. It is surprising that the same Fintiri who sacked thousands of workers in the state due to last minute appointment is trying to copy former Governor Bindow Umar Jibrilla.

Does that mean he is planting wickedness against incoming administration? With this happening, why did he sack those employed by his predecessor? When does appointment into civil service become campaign tool?

The Governor and his outdated advisers must sit up, think outside the box and live above board.

Bilyaminu Gambo Kong-kol, Bayero University, Kano

bilyaminugambokonkol20@gmail.com