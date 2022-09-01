United States Alerted: Rigging Of The 2023 Presidential Election In Nigeria Has Started, Laments Influential Us-Based Coalition

Advertisement

The influential US-based group. The Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy (NACJD), has expressed dissatisfaction with the response of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), regarding some anomalies of grave concern to the Nigerian public. This was conveyed in a recent statement by the organization signed by its Chairman, Professor Eddie Oparaoji, and Secretary Mr Chijike Ndukwu.

According to the statement, “many Nigerians are of the belief that rigging of the 2023 elections have already started, facilitated by INEC. This is occasioned by recent unresolved questions regarding uncovered trashed permanent voter cards (PVC), early termination of PVC registrations, and the redeployment of qualified credible INEC staff from very vital sensitive technical positions. Not resolving these weighty questions in the mind of the public may pose an existential threat to the Nigerian state- igniting an unprecedented political and economic upheaval in the history of humanity given the desire of Nigerians to free Nigeria from political cannibals. INEC must therefore, in concrete terms, demonstrate that she is truly Independent from those agents of status quo!”

The NACJD cautioned INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, that the “Presidential Elections is in your hands; Nigerians will hold you Personally Responsible Should the Elections not reflect the wishes of the Nigerian electorate. It further stated that ‘it has alerted the United States government and agencies, the United Nations, and calls on all Nigerians to be wide-awake and watchful as we call on INEC to never joke with Nigerians one more time!”

It observed that “in 181 days, Nigerians will go to the polls to elect the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with Professor Mahmood Yakubu as the Returning Officer”.

“The unprecedented turnout of Nigerians during the voter registration exercise and the massive movements of young people in particular, preparatory to the General Elections is an indication that Nigerians have had enough and are prepared for a sustainable change.”

“Obviously, no generation has got it worse than the current generation of Nigerian youths – as the socio- economic and security situation in the country worsens every day under the leadership of those who have benefitted from Nigeria the most.”

“Therefore, the future of Nigeria – her continued corporate existence and the future of her 200 million citizens- especially her young people, appears to depend on the February 2023 Presidential Elections in Nigeria”.

The NACJD is a Washington, DC, USA Research and Good Governance advocacy non-profit organization, that lobbies the US Government, the Congress, and the policy-making community to influence US policies on Nigeria.