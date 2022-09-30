Reversing Truck Kills Passenger in Anambra

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A driver of Mercedes Benz Truck has killed a passenger in an auto crash that occurred in Anambra State in the early hours of Friday, September 30.

According to a statement issued by the Ag. Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (Anambra State Command), RC Margaret B. Onabe, the accident occurred at about 6.am, close to Ngozika Junction, along the Awka axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

RC Onabe, who attributed the fatal crash to route violation, explained that one (a passenger) out of the four people involved in the crash died, while others were rescued unhurt.

She said: “An Unidentified driver of a red/white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number BRA107XA, and an unidentified driver of white Mercedes Benz Truck with registration number: NSH394ZF were involved in a fatal road traffic crash just before Ngozika Junction, by Awka-Onitsha Expressway today 30th September, 2022 at about 0602hrs.

“The probable cause of the fatal crash was Route Violation. According to eyewitness the truck driver was reversing from the road that leads to Maxbi Hotel to face one way, and collided with the bus coming from Kwata junction.

“Four people (2 male adults, 2 female adults) were involved in the crash. One male adult was killed, while three people (1 male adult and 2 female adults) were rescued unhurt.

“FRSC rescue team from RS5.3 Anambra Sector Command took the victim to Regina Caeli Hospital, Awka, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, and the corpse deposited at the hospital morgue.

“The rescue team is on ground managing the traffic to ensure that obstruction caused by the crash is removed.

“The Sector Commander Anambra State, Corps Commander Adeoye Irelewuyi sympathizes with the family of the dead victim and sends his prayers to the victim repose souls.

“He warned motorists to desist from reversing on the expressway and drive defensively, giving full concentration to happenings on the road.”