Bianca, Ekwunife, Azubuogu react to attack on Ubah

The widow of late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Bianca, and Sen. Uche Ekwunife (PDP-Anambra Central), have joined other prominent Nigerians to condemn Sunday’s fatal attack on Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah’s motorcade.

Rep. Chris Azubuogu (APGA-Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency) also decried the attack on the lawmaker, representing Anambra South.

In separate statements made available to newsmen in Awka on Monday, the trio described the dastardly act as condemnable.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that unidentified gunmen violently attacked Ubah’s motorcade at Nkwo Enugwu-Ukwu Junction in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

Police confirmed that five persons, including the lawmaker’s aides and police escorts attached to him, were killed in the attack.

Bianca, who is from Anambra South, stated: “I

mourn with the people of Anambra and Sen. Ubah over the horrific attack on his motorcade.

“Many lives were lost in this satanic ambush, folks who just set out for the day, just another ordinary day, but never made it home, their lives brutally cut short by heartless gunmen.

“Their families are bleeding, Anambra is bleeding.

“We are all bleeding for this rain of bullets is falling on our collective roofs, and with each gruesome attack, another abominable threshold is crossed.”

Also, Ekwunife stated that she received the news of the attack with shock.

“I condemn the incident in strongest terms. It is unimaginable.

“My condolences go to Ubah, the families of the police officers and his aides killed and injured in the attack,” she stated.

Ekwunife urged the state government and security agencies to do everything possible to arrest the perpetrators.

Azubuogu described the attack as “reprehensible and condemnable”.

He added that the news of the attack came to him as a rude shock.

“With a heavy heart, I sincerely commiserate with the distinguished lawmaker, the families of his late aides and the entire Police community.

“I am confident, in the face of the assurances by the governor, that security agencies will fish out the perpetrators and bring them to book,” he added.