WHO lauds Kano Govt for scaling-up COVID-19 vaccination

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has lauded the Kano Government for scaling up COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

The WHO Country Representative to Nigeria, Dr Walter Mulombo, gave the commendation on Wednesday, when he visited Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje in Kano.

He praised the government for applying the same strategy it used to Polio in the state, which culminated into total eradication of the disease in the country. ”Sometime in the past, the Kano state was number 34 in COVID-19 vaccination exercise. But because of your commitment, Your Excellency, Kano is now number four in the exercise, which is a tremendous achievement indeed.