Ugwuanyi swears in 2 new commissioners

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Wednesday, swore-in Mr Peter Okonkwo and Mr Jideofor Ebeh as commissioners.

The ceremony was held at the Executive Council Chamber of the Government House, Enugu.

Okonkwo hails from Nsukka Local Government Area (LGA) while Ebeh is an indigene of Isi-Uzo LGA.

The oath of office was administered by the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mr Victor Emeribe and witnessed by House Speaker Edward Ubosi.

Others were the State Chairman of PDP, Mr Augustine Nnamani, the member representing Enugu East-Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Mr Cornelius Nnaji and a former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Kingsley Ebenyi.

Other dignitaries that witnessed the event included the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prof. Malachy Okwueze, the Chairman, Isi-Uzo LGA, Mr Obiora Obeagu and others.

The News Agency reports (NAN) reports that Ugwuanyi had on Aug. 16 nominated the duo as commissioners and forwarded their names to the House of Assembly for confirmation.