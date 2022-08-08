Two Anambra Ex-Governors Celebrate Birthday Same Day

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

There has been a continuous outpour of encomium, panegyrics, prayers and beautiful wishes, as two former governors of Anambra State celebrate birthdays the same day.

The celebrants, Chief Willie Obiano, who is the immediate-past Governor of the state, and Chief Chris Ngige, who is an erstwhile Governor of the state were both born on August 8, and turned 67 and 70 respectively.

Congratulating Obiano, the current Governor of the state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo said: “Indeed, generations of Ndi Anambra and Nigerians will look back in history to appreciate your exemplary leadership and contributions to nfrastructural development and community service.

“As the fourth democratically elected Governor of Anambra State, from 17 March 2015 to 17 March 2022, you have contributed your best and history will be kind to you,” Soludo stated.

Congratulating Obiano, Soludo said, “Attaining the age of 67 years is a milestone achievement deserving of celebration, having served and become an accomplished politician, banker and technocrat within these years.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Anambra State, I wish you long life, sound health and many more years of service to your fatherland and humanity.”

Greeting Ngige, Soludo said: “…Ngige is an accomplished politician, an erstwhile Governor of Anambra State, Senator and now Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“These are commendable achievements as an illustrious son of the State.

“Therefore, on this auspicious occasion of your 70th birthday, on behalf of my family, the government and people of Anambra State, I heartily congratulate you and wish you many more years of service to your fatherland

Happy birthday Onwa!”

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu wrote: “Onwa, you have played significant roles in the medical profession, the labour community, the legislature and in Anambra State where you served your people as Governor.

“Your service and stewardship to the community, state, country and humanity have distinguished you as a patriot with unwavering passion for development and prosperity.

“Undoubtedly, yours has been 70 years of a fulfilled life of quality leadership, great accomplishment and outstanding service to humanity.”