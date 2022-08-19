NBS Shuts Down ABS, Others over Indebtedness

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The licence of the Anambra Broadcasting Service has been revoked by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), the regulatory body of broadcasting stations in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a press release from the management of the NBC, dated August 19, 2022, which also revealed that the licence of the state-owned broadcasting station, ABS, was revoked alongside those of 51 other broadcasting stations across the nation.

The release also explained that the stations’ licences were revoked as a result of their indebtness to the NBC, and ordered the affected stations to stop operations with immediate effect.

