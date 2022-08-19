I won’t tolerate truancy, new Anambra council boss cautions LG staff

Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

The newly appointed chairman of Idemili North Local Government Transition Committee, Chief Chuks Brown Igboanua has cautioned the local government workers against truancy and poor attitude to work.

He maintained that henceforth, all council staff must sign attendance register on daily basis, indicating their time of arrival to office and time of dismissal.

Igboanua who sounded this note of warning while addressing the workers shortly on assumption of office on Wednesday, insisted that the era of truancy, lateness, absenteeism and poor attitude to work should ceased to exist

under his watch.

On the recent burning down of some of structures and vehicles at the local government Secretariat, Ogidi, by unknown armed arsonists, Igboanua disclosed that he would soon take an inventory of all the burnt property within the council premises, with a view to ascertaining the volume of damages and relaying same to Governor Chukwuma Solution for possible rehabilitation and replacement.

He however assured the council staff of prompt payment of their salaries and allowances, in line with Governor Soludo’s policy as workers’ friendly Governor.