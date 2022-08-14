Insecurity: FRSC kicks against unregistered motorcycle operators in Taraba

Advertisement

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Taraba Command, says it is making efforts at sensitisation and enforcement of registration for unregistered motorcycle operators in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Selina Williams, the state Sector Commander, on Sunday in Jalingo.

According to her, the move is part of the Command’s Strategy to curb criminal activities in the state.

Williams explained that the on-going exercise was in compliance with the directives by the Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu to FRSC formations nationwide.

“Taraba Government had banned the use of motorcycles within the Jalingo metropolis of the state since 2012, rather they are operating in the outskirts of the metropolis and other local government areas.

“The command is clamping down on unregistered ones, having realised that criminals were using them to perpetrate evil activities in communities,” she said.

The sector Commander maintained that the Command would continue to engage relevant stakeholders in this regard for total compliance aimed at improving the security situation in Taraba and Nigeria at large.