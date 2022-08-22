I support Efforts To Restore Law and Order in Anambra State ~ Chidoka

Advertisement

The current efforts to restore order in our urban centres, improve security and build a liveable homeland is a step in the right direction and I publicly endorse it. These were my opening words at the Youths Earnestly Seek Solution Third anniversary ceremony at Awka, Anambra state on Friday 19th August.

I delivered a speech titled Seize Opportunities as the keynote speaker for the vent which had Governor Chukwuma Soludo, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chukwudebelu, members of the State Executive Council, traditional rulers and a large number of youths.

I called on Anambra residents and indigenes to support the efforts to rid the state of criminality and impunity. I also commended the Governor for the appointment of many young people in his cabinet and transition committee. Government at all levels should endeavour to reflect the demography and diversity of our society in appointments.

Anambra state and the Southeast must pay special attention to appointing and providing opportunities to young people to enable them to have the experience and resume to compete nationally and globally. It is the opportunities I had in my 30s that catapulted me to national prominence and a deliberate effort should be made to replicate the same starting from the state level.

Young people should seize opportunities through volunteering to enrich their resumes and acquire experience that will make them competitive. As a student of the University of Nigeria, during ASUU strikes, I volunteered to work at The Guardian Newspapers which provided endless opportunities that enlarged my career possibilities.

Young people must imbibe the triple Igbo heritage of Uche, Uchu na Egwuchukwu and eschew the triple evils of Nkali, Mkpali na Mmegbu to make sustainable progress.

Governor Soludo in his speech expressed his joy at the effort of the YESS group who approached him during the campaigns as a value-adding volunteer group. Their efforts assisted his campaign and from their ranks, many are now government functionaries. He expressed his commitment to sustainable youth empowerment as the days of a culture of entitlement and pay without work are over.

I am impressed with Nelson Omenugha coordinator of YESS and Special Adviser to the Governor on Youths. His organisational skills and attention to detail are top-notch.

For the youths, volunteering is a pathway to success, don’t leave your CV vacant in the name of job hunting. Do something….Mekaria.

Osita Chidoka

August 2022