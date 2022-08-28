FG establishes ICT service centre in Gombe

Advertisement

The Federal Government has completed the Galaxy Backbone office in Gombe, to enhance Information and Communication Technology (ICT) services in the North-East region.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Ali Pantami said this shortly after inspecting the facility in Gombe on Saturday.

Pantami, who expressed satisfaction with the project, said it would ensure broadband penetration and serve as data service centre in the zone.

He said the zonal office would boost revenue generation and expand market in the region.

“Galaxy Backbone North-East Zonal Limited is a Federal Government owned company and there are other offices in other zones of the country.

“I want to enjoin the management of the firm to publicise the service rendered by the office so as to maximise profit and generate more revenue,” he said.

According to him, the zonal office is cited in Gombe because of its unique position in the centre of the region, sharing boundaries with all the states in the zone.

The minister said the company has been commercialised to boost revenue, adding that its location in Gombe would provide easy access to other states in the region.

Pantami said the data released by the National Bereau of Statistics (NBS) for the second quater 2022, showed that digital service alone, contributed 18.44 per cent revenue, stressing that this has never happened in the history of Nigeria.

Also; Prof. Muhammed Abubakar, Managing Director, Galaxy Backbone, said the company was geared towards ensuring that data becomes the mainstay of the country’s economy.

He said the company was providing ICT services, data centre, connectivity, protecting government data, create email platforms for government institutions, private sector and individuals.

He assured that the Gombe zonal office would be inaugurated in September.