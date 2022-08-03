Demolition: FCTA hits suspected bandits forest

Advertisement

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has pulled down trees and shanties at a forest in Pasali along Kuje-Gwagwalada road, suspected to be a haven for bandits and other criminal elements.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Department of Development Control and Sanitation executed the demolition on Wednesday.

The FCTA had earlier warned of plans to remove illegal structures along the Tipper Garage and Kuje-Gwagwalada road axis.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT minister, Mr Ikharo Attah, told NAN after the exercise that the aim was to clear the area of illegalities and restore approved masterplan.

“We have reclaimed the vegetable market and others which have been taken over by other people. “The Minister of FCT and the Commissioner of Police are fully aware of the exercise, and we will continue to reclaim the areas designated for special purposes,” he said.