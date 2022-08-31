Breaking! Soludo Appoints New TC Chairman for Nnewi North LG

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has finally sacked the hitherto suspended Transition Committee Chairman for Nnewi North Local Government Area, Mr. Mbazulike Iloka, popularly known as Mba Mba.

Mr. Iloka was suspended in early August, following the circumstances surrounding the death of his wife, Mrs. Chidiebele Iloka, who died of suspected domestic violence, on August 7, 2022, barely five days after her husband’s inauguration as the TC Chairman for Nnewi North.

However, in a letter on Wednesday, the State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Hon. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne, announced that Engr. Christian Ezeh Obiorah has been appointed as a replacement for Mr. Iloka as the Nnewi North TC Chairman.

Captioned “Appointment of Transition Committee Chairman Nnewi North Local Government Council”, the letter, dated August 31, reads “The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, has approved the immediate appointment of Engr. Christian Ezeh Obiorah as the new Transition Committee Chairman for Nnewi North Local Government Council.

“By this appointment, Engr. Christian Ezeh Obiorah replaces Mr. Mbazulike Iloka.

“The appointment takes immediate effect.”